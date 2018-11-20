Kadungure bails out 50 prisoners, publicist claims

Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure

HARARE – Fifty prisoners are enjoying freedom today after an unlikely Good Samaritan paid their bail.

Flashy businessman and social media star Genius Kadungure took pity on the prisoners who were being held in remand prison after failing to raise various amounts of bail, according to his publicist.

Kadungure, facing charges of tax evasion and money laundering, found himself at Chikurubi Maximum Prison after being denied bail by a Harare magistrate on November 16.

A judge is due to rule on his appeal against denial of bail on Tuesday.

Shaleen Manhire-Nullens, Kadungure’s South Africa-based publicist, has flown into Harare after her client was incarcerated.

She says Kadungure, facing charges of withholding tax amounting to $3 million, was moved by the stories of remand prisoners.

“Some had stayed for about eight months because they could not raise $20 to be released on bail. The other guy for whom we paid $500 for had stayed for a good five years. Others had failed to raise between $50 and $100 and had stayed in remand for at least three months,” she told H-Metrio.

“There are people who are out there who have been away from their families for a minimum of three months because they cannot afford $20 bail.”

She says she is speaking out because she wants the public to know the other side of the 34-year-old, who has made a small fortune selling fuel and gas.

“Many people know Genius as a guy who shows off, a guy who loves parties and that’s why I feel it’s time I bring out that other side of him. It’s something I cannot keep quiet about,” Manhire-Nullens added.

