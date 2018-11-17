Prophet stirs controversy

PROPHET Blessing “Hitman” Langton and founder of Epworth-based Christ Realm Ministries of All Nations has sparked controversy after he urged his congregants to consult the spiritual leaders first before seeking medication at hospitals.

Addressing hundreds of his followers during a Sunday service in Epworth, near Harare last week, the charismatic preacher, who claims his name means ruthless to the evil and demons, said people should not rush to hospitals before consulting the “man of God.”

“The majority of diseases are spiritual and they require spiritual answers. Demons are real and cannot be treated by scientific methods. Do not rush to hospitals if you are sick, rather consult your man of God first,” he said.

The man of the cloth’s advice is in sharp contrast with government policy which urges sick people to seek medication in clinics and hospitals to enable early diagnosis and treatment.

Some people who spoke to NewsDay Weekender yesterday expressed mixed feelings over the cleric’s advice.

“This man of God needs to be reminded that life is so precious, he must not mislead people about his miracles, people must go to clinics, death is real,” said Jasper Gurupira of Overspill, Epworth.

But Langton said he was not worried about the criticism he was receiving, saying even Jesus was denounced and criticised over his miracles.

He referred to his church as a home of miracles, claiming people were being healed and prophesies were being fulfilled.

“All what I want is to help people who believe God is the answer to everything in their life. We are here to demonstrate the power of God by eradicating demons as revealed in many testimonies that are coming,” he said.

He said he was happy that his church was experiencing tremendous growth, having started with less than five people.

