Connect, the new game in town

THERE is something spellbinding about NetOne building when the sun goes down and the lights come on.

The building is an architectural marvel which shows off its glowing lights through the capital’s skyline.

It is a befitting location for one of the country’s biggest nightlife brands, Connect.

Opening its doors to the public last Friday, the upmarket night club immediately exploded to life as it attracted large numbers on the day.

It was evident that merrymakers in the capital had endorsed the new joint and had it not been for the fact that the club is spacious, there would not have been room to dance.

The second night was no different as more people wanted to see what the new club had to offer.

The entertainment was on point with an array of talented DJs, including Fujee, Butler, Iroq, Snizzle and TK Beats to name just a few, making sure the dancefloor was always occupied.

If the opening weekend is anything to go by, the club, which operates from Thursdays to Sundays, is promising to be an interesting offering on the capital’s leisure scene.

Some hard to resist interesting concepts have already started being thrown around. For example, they have Bottle Store Thursdays where Jameson Whiskey is sold for just US$15 per bottle.

Besides the affordable drinks, the service is also excellent with a contingent of waitresses who are always running around taking orders while those who want to grab drinks on their own at the bar are assured of efficient bar personnel.

This nightclub might breathe life into the CBD’s nightlife, which had died after the closure of Chez-Ntemba.

Club Connect has already established itself as a powerhouse in Livingstone, Zambia.