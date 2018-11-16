Chigowe demands quality players

DYNAMOS interim coach Lloyd Chigowe is still not sure whether he will be given the job on a full-time basis, but if given the reins on a longer term contract, he wants to see the club bring in more quality players.

Chigowe was thrust into the hot seat to save the team from relegation and looks to have won himself the job on a permanent basis after his success in steering the team out of the relegation zone.

The coach believes so much in the younger players and puts faith in youthful players, as the team fought the battle against the chop.

As he prepared his team for their penultimate match of the season, he pledged to bring in more youthful players into the ranks in future.

He, however, wants to see the team recruit more quality players so that they can challenge for honours.

Chigowe had seven games to save the team from relegation and he accomplished the mission with two games to spare.

Under him, the team lost only once in the league when they were defeated by FC Platinum in his first match in charge.

DeMbare currently sit on 11th position with 41 points, but this is not where they want to be and they will be looking at turning the team’s fortunes during the off-season.

He is optimistic that he can bring fresh legs that will help strengthen the team.

“The greater part of my life, I have mixed competitive football and development and we have identified quite a number of youngsters,” he said.

“You have just seen a glimpse of youngsters that might be coming in, whether I am given the job or not. But we must recruit quality players at Dynamos.”

The Glamour Boys travel to Verengere Stadium in Rusape, where they will face relegated Mutare City.

Chigowe is not underestimating his opponents, but is targeting maximum points.

“As Dynamos, we always play to win. We have an obligation to our fans to make sure we maintain the standards (winning) and we are playing at a high level,” the DeMbare mentor said.

“We respect Mutare City, but we will be gunning for three points. We want to have the 12th men always behind us now and tomorrow, so once we show them we can be reckless in our approach, we can lose the 12th men. So, for them, we must play.”

DeMbare can still move into the top half of the table, which may be important for next season’s knockout tournaments.

