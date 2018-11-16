JSC mentors magistrates on handling corruption matters

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is training magistrates on dealing with cases to do with corruption which is now viewed as one of the biggest threats to the resuscitation of the fledgging economy.

BY CHARLES LAITON

JSC deputy secretary Sithembinkosi Msipa told journalists in Harare yesterday that the exercise will begin today with 46 magistrates who will be trained by legal experts on dealing with corruption cases

“Basically, it is continuing to bring together law-based institutions, the police, the prosecution, the ministry, which is responsible for correctional services and the JSC which presides over criminal matters to train magistrates, to equip them with the necessary knowledge and expertise to deal with these matters expediently and properly,” Msipa said.

“The idea of the training is to find common ground, craft strategies that can assist the magistrates in the fight against corruption.”

Among those expected to make presentations during the two-day training session were Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, representatives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, the National Prosecuting Authority and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the Law Society of Zimbabwe.

According to Msipa, the training is part of the JSC’s programme to efficiently deal with corruption matters in the country, in a development that started in 2015 through the theme “Against Corruption Together Initiative”.

Like this: Like Loading...