Coventry brings HEROES programme to Mutare

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

MINISTER of Youth, Sports, Art and Recreation Kirsty Coventry launched HEROES (Health Education Respect Opportunities Equality Sports) programme as she continues with her efforts to make sport accessible to children in underprivileged communities in the country.

Coventry partnered with the local swimming club Border Dolphins to set up the first HEROES programme outside Harare province.

The launch was conducted at Main-bath swimming pool on Friday where local schools attended in numbers.

According to Coventry, HEROES is a community-based program that was launched in 2017 to leverage the power of sport as an effective method for tackling issues that are faced by children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“HEROES provides free sporting activities to children in underserved areas of Zimbabwe by utilizing existing schools, sports centres, fields, and volunteer coaches from within these communities,” she said.

The inspiration Kirsty and her husband Tyrone Seward found from the children they initially set out to inspire has ensured they develop a scalable and sustainable model to: save lives through drowning prevention, empower individuals through education and training, and uplift communities by providing safe centres to play sport.

“We started the programme last year and it is doing well. We want to make sure that the children learn how to swim. It is a life saving skill and not all the sports are life saving and swimming is one of those. We want to give the children an opportunity to learn. The programme is already running in Chitungwiza, Kambuzuma and Dzivarasekwa hero is someone who saves lives, helps others and is a good role model,” said Coventry

The programme utilises existing facilities, schools, sports centres, fields and volunteer coaches to create a safe and fun environment where children can participate in sport.

