Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi in connection to tax evasion where he is alleged to have prejudiced the state of US$22 million.

In a telephone interview with the ZBC News this evening, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Kadungure was picked up in Harare today and is set to appear in court tomorrow.

