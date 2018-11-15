Chivayo Arrested On Fraud, Again

Fraud-accused Wicknell Chivhayo

HARARE – Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been arrested in connection with a bribery case involving a Zimbabwe Power Company executive, Nyasha Kazhanje.

The former ZPC chairperson (Kazhanje) appeared before a Harare magistrate this week on allegations of receiving a $10 000 bribe from Chivayo. Chivayo has been arrested in connection with that case.

Reports indicate that Chivayo was arrested soon after coming from the court where he was answering to a fraud case involving his company Intratek Zimbabwe.

