Musicians, socialites @ Mahwindo’s birthday bash

MUSICIANS Suluman Chimbetu, Jah Signal, Killer T and Mudiwa were part of an ensemble of local celebrities and DJs that graced socialite Mahwindo’s birthday dinner in the capital on Tuesday.

Also in attendance were businessmen-cum-socialites Ginimbi, Boss Gaga, Mike Chimombe, Craig Studios, Bla Mozy, Uncle Roland, Mhofela and Power Circle. DJ Flevah and DJ Dollar Bill provided entertainment at the event, which was put together by one of Mahwindo’s friends, Mhofela.

Mahwindo was elated: “It was a surprise, I couldn’t believe it when I got there. I cried and ruined my make-up but I didn’t care. These guys have got so much love.”