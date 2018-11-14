Poaching activities decline

Lorraine Matimbe

Poaching activities have dropped sharply as only 12 elephants have been killed so far this year – compared to an annual average of 100 jumbos – owing to heightened inter-agency anti-poaching patrols.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) public relations manager Mr Tinashe Farawo recently told The Sunday Mail that the authorities are making tireless efforts to preserve precious wildlife.

“The reasons for the decrease is that we increased effective patrols. We also engaged other Government departments and it massively helped in deterring poachers.

“We do awareness campaigns through engagement with the communities because that is where the animals are, so the people within communities are made to appreciate animals through the campaigns,” said Mr Farawo.

“Intelligence gathering, tracking, radio communication, bush craft and weaponry are the other methods we have embraced to eliminate poaching,” he said.

Ivory recovered from the poached elephants, Mr Farawo said, was also higher than a year ago notwithstanding the decline in poaching activities.

“We managed to recover 40 pieces of ivory this year compared to last year, where 30 pieces were recovered.

“Of the 12 elephants, 10 were gunned down, while two were poisoned.

“A number of poachers have been arrested this year, including 14 foreigners and 31 locals,” he said.

Zimparks believes there is still need for more resources to be channelled towards eliminating the scourge.