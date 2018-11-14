AFM’s Madawu extends olive branch

Acting Religious Affairs Editor

THE new Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) president, Reverend Amon Madawu has vowed to reunite the church, which has been sucked in long running internal fights.

Rev Madawu was recently elected at Rufaro Conference Centre and the past president Dr Aspher Madziyire handed over the reins on Wednesday last week.

Dr Madziyire stepped down after leading AFM for 16 years and will now be part of the church’s advisory board. The group of elders consists of former church presidents.

In an interview, Rev Madawu said his main focus is to unite the church following clashes with a group led by Reverend Cosam Chiyangwa.

Rev Chiyangwa and his followers have already held elections which elected him as AFM president and Rev Nathan Nhira as his general secretary.

Rev Madawu said although the issue of who is the legitimate church leader is still pending at the High Court, he would reach out to his rivals to reunite the church.

“We want dialogue so that we get back on track as a church. It’s for the good of the church. Those who are willing to come back to the fold are free to do so.

The door is open. Some pastors are already crossing the floor from the Chiyangwa group to us because this is where the majority is. Out of 32 provinces, we have 25, so you can see who has the people,” he said.

Rev Madawu said the major reason for the fall-out with the Rev Chiyangwa group was the draft constituton, which seeks to introduce uniform salaries for rural and urban pastors.

Currently, AFM pastors are paid by their assemblies, resulting in those in town getting way more than those in rural areas.

“Can you imagine that pastors with the same qualifications get different salaries; someone in Borrowdale earns, for example, US$5 000 per month while someone in Beitbridge gets 1000 rands per month. The draft constitution says let’s share the cake equally.

This is what our other brothers are opposed to,” said Rev Madawu.

However, Rev Chiyangwa could not be reached for comment.

Rev Madawu said the draft constitution will be adopted by January 2019 once every church member has made his/her contribution, in line with a directive from the AFM international president, Professor Frank Chikane.

Prof Chikane recently sent a circular to all AFM presidents, issuing instructions on how to solve the AFM Zimbabwe problems.

He suggested that the AFM Zimbabwe apostolic council must resolve the constitution amendments by January 2019.

“No one should be made to feel that the proposed amendments to the constitution are imposed on them without their consideration and views,” said Pastor Chikane.

“It is our prayer that you will all find it within yourselves – with the help of the Lord – to execute these decisions to ensure that the unity of the church is not impacted negatively because of a reform process.”

The AFM International secretary general Pastor George Mahlobo also wrote on September 6, 2018, saying AFM Zimbabwe conflicts “have reached a level where they are affecting the life, integrity and credibility of AFM International”.

He urged AFM Zimbabwe to desist from using the courts to resolve problems, but to use out of court settlements instead.

“Having done our assessment, we are convinced that the protagonists and antagonists in the battle relating to this reform process are prepared to rack or destroy the church as well as impede the move of the Holy Spirit within the church, in pursuit of their interests, individually and collectively.

This is what the AFM International is out to stop in the interest of the AFM Zimbabwe, AFM International and the church of Christ,” said Pastor Mahlobo.

