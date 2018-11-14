The curse of November

Veronica Gwaze

THE accident in which 46 people were killed when two buses side-swiped at the 166-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mutare highway last week has re-ignited the debate on superstitions associated with the month of November.

November is associated with dark myths and beliefs.

As such, weddings and some African traditional ceremonies such as paying lobola are deferred during this month.

Although Christians seem to have embraced this myth, there are no biblical references to support this.

Interviews conducted with various religious leaders offered divergent explanations on the calamities that occur in November.

Reverend Victor Chembela of the Chisipite Baptist Church said Satanists are most active during the months of October and November, hence the spilling of blood.

“Satanists are most active during this period as they will be seeking blood for their sacrifices. As Christians, we must pray and fast during this period,” Rev Chembela said.

But Bishop Pride Mabhonga of the Heaven Family Covenant Ministries International had a different view.

“The devil has always been active and his mission is to destroy. Most accidents are, however, caused by human error and negligence. We must be more prayerful so as to defeat the devil and at the same time drivers must always exercise extreme caution,” Bishop Mabhonga said.

He urged motorists to stick to road rules and regulations and for bus companies to employ qualified drivers.

Bishop Mabhonga also urged bus owners not to over-work their drivers.

“Some drivers secure employement using fake documents. As human beings, we are our own enemies,” he added.

Supreme Council of Islamic affairs in Zimbabwe chair Sheikh Ishmail Duwa said although some of the accidents are directly linked to Satanism, the majority of them are a result of overspeeding, human error, drinking and driving.

“It is wrong to always tie road accidents to spirituality. Some drivers use the roads when they are under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Drunk drivers become negligent, are prone to misjudgements and often overtake in a careless manner,” Sheikh Duwa said.

Traditionalist Sekuru Friday Chisanyu said everything that happens in one’s life is influenced by spirituality.

“In the African tradition, everything that happens to individuals is directly related to the spiritual world. In some cases, the ancestors turn their backs on people who might have wronged them, resulting in calamities. Innocent people are often caught up in such unfortunate accidents,” Sekuru Chisanyu said.

Sekuru Chisanyu, however, urged drivers to exercise great caution.

“Statistics show that the majority of accidents are caused by negligence as opposed to vehicle defects. Drivers must be very careful on the roads.

Those that drive negligently must be severely punished,” Sekuru Chisanyu said.

