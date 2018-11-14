Mokoomba honours fans

WIDELY-TRAVELLED Afro-fusion group Mokoomba staged two free gigs in partnership with The Three Monkeys of Victoria Falls and The Smokehouse of Bulawayo over the weekend as a way of honouring their fans.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

It was the group’s first set of concerts after returning from their recent tour of Mexico and United Kingdom.

The group’s manager, Marcus Gora, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday the free concerts, held in partnership with the venues, were meant to give an opportunity to those who had only heard of the band to watch them performing live.

“There are many people who have heard about our band but have not seen us perform. Some people shy away because they think our concerts are expensive and yet we have never been expensive or turned away anyone who wants to watch the band,” he said.

“Sometimes we do concerts where people pay what they want and you will be surprised to learn people actually pay more than what we normally charge because they appreciate the performance.”

Gora said they were planning to perform more concerts in different towns and cities so that more people could watch the band live on stage.

“I believe people should pay for concerts and buy music because that is the best way to support artistes, but once in a while, it is also good to give back and allow more people to come and see the concerts with the hope of converting them into paying customers,” he said.

Gora said 2018 has been a great year for them as they wrote another piece of history in their career when they were inducted into the Afro-pop Worldwide Hall of Fame for their contribution in bringing music from Africa to North American audiences.

Mokoomba, with their music rooted in the Tonga, Luvale and Nyanja rhythms and melodies have used their compositions to transcend borders and cultures as they continue to be recognised and celebrated across the world.

