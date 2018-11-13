MDC MP For Mt Pleasant In Court For Falsifying Home Address

Samuel Banda

Mt Pleasant legislator Samuel Banda (MDC Alliance) yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts charged with contravening the Electoral Act after he allegedly falsified his home address during registration to enable him to represent the constituency.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Banda (43) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him out of custody to December 3, pending finalisation of the investigations.

The legislator, who resides in Mabvuku and is represented by Thoughts Deme, was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at the given address as part of his bail conditions.

The State alleges that on December 28 last year, during the national biometric voter registration exercise, Banda misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) that he resided at number 34 Waller Avenue, Mt Pleasant, Harare, in order for him to register as a voter in that constituency when, in actual fact, he did not reside there.

The State alleges Banda went on to depose an affidavit of residence for voter registration (Zec Form VR-9) to Zec commissioner of oath, purporting to be residing at that address.

It is alleged Banda was subsequently registered as a voter in Mt Pleasant constituency, where he contested for the House of Assembly seat and eventually won.

The State says Zec forms VR1 and VR9 will be produced in court as an exhibit.

Delight Mavuto appeared for the State.

