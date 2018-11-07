Bulawayo Mayor Clarifies Deputy’s Position: He Never Resigned

Tinashe Kambarami

There is confusion within the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa regarding the election of mayors. The deputy mayor of Bulawayo, Tinashe Kambarami, was ordered to step down by the national party leadership or face expulsion after the party expressed dissatisfaction with his appointment to the post.

There were reports that he complied with the party’s directive and an election was held on Monday to choose his successor. According to reports Kambarami was re-elected unopposed. However, the Bulawayo mayor, Clr Mguni insists that his deputy never resigned. He said

Councillors are attending council meetings. Recommendations are coming to full council and tomorrow we are having a full council meeting and we are going forward in terms of service delivery. We might have a problem within a political party but not in council. He (Kambarami) is still discharging his duties as usual… He is the Deputy Mayor of the city. He does his duties and I’m the Mayor of the city I do my duties. He might not be my friend but we are doing the job which we were elected for.

On the other hand, MDC national deputy spokesperson, Bekithemba Mpofu, said Clr Kambarami is still in defiance as he has not resigned as the city’s Deputy Mayor. He said

The indications that he gave us is that he said he was resigning and we are waiting that he tenders that resignation to the officers at Town House. He hasn’t resigned as you highlighted so anything else is being considered as defiance.

More: Chronicle

