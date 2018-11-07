Umkhathi performs in Taiwan

UMKHATHI Theatre Works left the country last week for Taichung, Taiwan, to perform at the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition themed The Sound of Blooming.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Umkhathi Theatre Works members during a live performance

The 25-member group led by founder Matesu Dube confirmed the developments to NewsDay Life & Style.

“We left the country last week, and we are here representing Africa at this exposition where we are performing with other groups from Brazil, Spain and New Zealand.

“We are here for a week, and it is our first time to perform in Asia. The people are so welcoming and love our presentations. We just finished performing at the official opening of the exposition,” he said.

Dube said the group would present their new dance show—Bloom Bloom — which was premiered during the Intwasa Arts Festival 2018.

“We are presenting our traditional dance show titled Bloom Bloom. It is composed of different dances found in Zimbabwe. The show has a cast of 25 people, seven females and 18 males. I worked with 10 members from Iyasa and four freelance artists,” he said.

Dube said after the tour, they hope to improve their presentations and add ideas they would have gotten from their short stay in Taichung.

“Well, they say travel is the greatest teacher of all. Whenever we travel, we get to learn something new or come up with new ideas that will help us improve our work. We make friends during visits to other countries, which may benefit us in future,” he said.

