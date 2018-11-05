Lady Zamar to headline carnival

LADY Zamar — renowned as the queen of house music — is set to headline the Victoria Falls International 2018 carnival, which has seen more than 3 000 tickets being sold for the three- day extreme party event.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Local organising committee member Emmanuel Tivatji told NewsDay Life & Style that this year, their aim was to bring in a variety of international and local artistes to entertain the crowd from the bush train party until December 31, with many more DJs invited to light up the stage.

“The three-day passes have sold out, which obviously include the much-loved train party, that has always been our flagship. So we are very excited about that,” Tivatji said.

“We have Lady Zamar, Black Motion, Prince Kaybee and lots of DJs and local artistes like Flying Bantu that will be joining us.”

He said they were currently negotiating with some international artistes, whom they will only disclose after putting pen to paper.

Tivatji said a variety of beverages and food will be served during the carnival, adding that the 2018 carnival was unique in that they have settled for a female artiste to headline the show and they have doubled their tickets to 10 000.

The carnival night starts with a train and secret bush party and then on December 30, the New Year celebration starts with an electric night of music and the curtain will come down on December 31 with thousands of adventure-loving travellers from all over the world, fire breathers and traditional dances ushering in 2019.

Travellers were urged to bring along flags of their countries of origin and paint their faces as celebration symbolism.

