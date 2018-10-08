‘We’re committed to uplifting women’

Fidelis Munyoro Senior Reporter

Government is committed to facilitating the empowerment of women in all spheres of life and escalate their involvement in the mainstream economy, President Mnangagwa has said. He urged women to exploit the immense opportunities in mining, agriculture, financial services, energy, ICTs, infrastructure development, tourism, among other sectors.

President Mnangagwa said this while addressing women at the inaugural Proweb Women’s Breakfast Meeting held in Harare yesterday. Proweb draws together professionals and executives from varied sectors of the economy.

The meeting availed the women and President Mnangagwa a platform to dialogue and share business and economic perspectives, experiences, opportunities, challenges, as well as aspirations for the future.

“My Government acknowledges that women are a force to reckon with and cannot be disregarded or ignored in the socio-economic and political spheres of our country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We recognise and appreciate the impact that women’s involvement in families, business and communities have on sustainable development.”

President Mnangagwa hailed Proweb for grooming and nurturing young women to become reputable entrepreneurs and business leaders.

He expressed confidence that Proweb would make a huge contribution towards the attainment of Vision 2030 and the modernisation and industrialisation of the country.

“I urge all women to be industrious, restless and active in pursuit of the multifaceted trade and investment opportunities that have become more abound in the Second Republic,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Taking advantage of my Government’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda, I urge you to harness your skills and competencies to develop scientific knowledge systems to beneficiate and value add our natural resources, as well as support and drive innovation and inventions that proffer solutions to the challenges that women face on day-to-day basis.”

President Mnangagwa said the geographic and commodity based Special Economic Zones presented opportunities for women to venture into business for broader regional and international markets.

He said women were encouraged to enter export markets and penetrate into global value chains riding on the Government’s engagement and re-engagement policy meant to re-ignite the confidence and trust in the country.

“You are equally urged to be in the forefront in searching for joint ventures and strategic partnerships,” he said.

“In the same vein, I urge you to harness your collective expertise and demographic advantage by, for example, creating partnerships with women smallholder farmers; to venture into untapped sectors such as the livestock value chain, horticulture and floriculture which have a ready export market.”

