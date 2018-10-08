Goromonzi farmers scoop prizes

Mary Muradzikwa Herald Reporter

Three Goromonzi West Ward 7 farmers scooped prizes at the district irrigation scheme competition in Chibvuti, Goromonzi West, last week.

This year’s irrigation competition theme was: “Promoting Best Irrigation Management Practices Through Competitions.”

Goromonzi West district administrator, Mrs Prisca Dube said the irrigation competition started in 2017 and good results were being shown.

“Starting in 2017, the Department of Irrigation spearheaded irrigation competition which yielded positive results shown by Chibvuti Irrigation Scheme,” she said.

“In this regard, the competition is now an ongoing programme to cover all irrigation sectors (communal A1, A2 and commercial scheme.”

Mrs Dube said the Department of Irrigation had schemes benefiting under Command Agriculture and the province had received pivots which are functional across the whole province.

“The province received 18 centre pivots under the Command Agriculture facility which are installed and functional across the province,” she said.

“The Department of Irrigation also has more than 100 projects that benefited under the Command Agriculture equipment since 2017.”

Mrs Dube urged farmers to approach irrigation offices to book for surveys which can qualify them for assistance.

“Farmers are, therefore, advised to approach irrigation offices to book for surveys, which will qualify them to be short-listed on irrigation assistance programmes,” she said.

She said Government had identified some of the potential schemes in each district and was working hard to facilitate the speedy development of activities to benefit several families and households settled within these vicinity areas.

