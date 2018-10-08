Mourinho survives the axe

MANCHESTER. – Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho survived a wild weekend at Old Trafford to escape what he described as a “manhunt” after a terrible start to the season.

But a thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat lowly Newcastle 3-2 could prove to be little more than a stay of execution for Mourinho, with a run of tougher fixtures looming.

He said he had received a text message from a senior board member, believed to be the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, before kick-off on Saturday telling him to ignore reports that the axe was set to fall regardless of the result against Newcastle. “There is a lot of wickedness and a clear manhunt,” said the 55-year-old Portuguese boss in a post-match rage despite the late turnaround.

“I think life is made of experiences and some are new and some are deja vu. This is new but I think it makes me a better manager and a better person.”

The concern for United is that this is not new for Mourinho. His third seasons in his second spell at Chelsea and Real Madrid also ended in acrimonious departures after poor results and falling out with key players. – AFP.

