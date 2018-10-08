Pangolin lands four men in trouble

FOUR men from Masvingo, who were arrested for possession of a pangolin which they tried to sell in Harare’s Chisipite suburb, appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts on Friday, charged with contravening sections of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Lovemore Mufamba (43), Alec Muzhambe (33), Enock Mare (42) and Justin Kararira (42) appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to October 24 on $100 bail each.

They are being represented by Advocate Webster Chinamhora.

On October 3, detectives were tipped off that the four were in possession of a pangolin and were looking for buyers in Chisipite.

Detectives located them, searched their vehicle and found a live pangolin in a container in the boot.

They could not produce a licence and were arrested.

The pangolin, valued at $5 000, was then taken to Parks and Wildlife for safekeeping as exhibit. Delight Mabuto appeared for the State.