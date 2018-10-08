‘New tax necessary pain for Zimbabwe recovery’ – Mnangagwa

HARARE – The embattled Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday a new tax on electronic payments was a painful but necessary part of the government’s attempts to revive the economy, his first comments since the imposition of the levy last week sparked a public outcry.

After narrowly winning a disputed presidential vote in July, Mnangagwa is trying to put back on track an economy that all but collapsed under the near four-decade rule of Robert Mugabe which ended after an army coup last November.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced the 2 percent tax on October 1, saying the money raised would be used in the roads, health and education sectors.

The tax will apply on mobile and card payments and bank transfers above $10 with exceptions for foreign payments and transfer of government funds.