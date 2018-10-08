CABS Closing Mabelreign And Mabvuku Branches

The Central Africa Building Society (CABS) is closing its Malbereign and Mabvuku branches and merging them into Westgate and Greendale branches respectively in line with its drive towards digitalisation.

The merger will be effective from December 29, 2019. We publish the notice below:

NOTICE Merger of CABS Branches in Harare. Please be advised that in line with our drive towards digitalisation, we are merging the following branches with effect from 29 December 2018. Merging Mabelreign Branch into Westgate Branch and

Merging Mabvuku Branch into Greendale Branch. All services will be available at the merged branch and the CABS branches nationwide. We encourage you to make use of our digital channels via mobile or internet banking.

If you require any further information please call us on (024) 2 883822/3. We thank you for your continued support and valued banking relationship with CABS.

