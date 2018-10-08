Sugar Boys sweeten Chibuku

TRIANGLE . . . (2) 5

NICHRUT . . . . (0) 1

TRIANGLE produced a sizzling football display to progress to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup in a match played at Gibbo Stadium yesterday.

Ralph Kawondera scored a goal in either half while Collins Dhuwa and Russel Madamombe also scored before substitute Agripa Murimba completed the rout.

Washington Pakamisa scored the visitors’ solitary goal in the 51th minute.

Triangle head coach Taurai Mangwiro (pictured) praised his charges for the performance and added that he was looking forward to the next match in the competition.

“We played well today and we were looking sharp in front of goal, we could have scored more goals but I don’t want to take anything away from my team,” he said

“Nichrut were not that good today but the score-line does not reflect their general performance,” he said.

William Mhazo who stood in for head coach John Nyikadzino observed that his team lacked concentration.

“We lacked focus during the match, we conceded silly goals, but hopefully we can address those problems in our next matches.

Both teams failed to create meaningful chances in the opening stages of the match.

Triangle took control soon after the kick off and were duly rewarded after a neat exchange of passes between Madamombe and Kawondera who coolly finished past the visitors goal-minder Stanley Chakwana in the 21th minute.

Chakwana who had a busy afternoon, however, managed to save Praise Tonha’s shot in the 26th minute.

Triangle shot-stopper Ronald Mudimu was called into action three minutes later and he saved Gerald Bhero shot.

Dhuwa extended his side’s lead in the 35th minute after he was assisted by Nhamo.

Triangle defender Arnold Chivheya watched in disbelief in the 44th minute as his rising shot hit the cross bar with Chakwana a beaten man.

Nichrut’s pep talk paid dividends just six minutes into the second half as veteran striker Washington Pakamisa pulled one back for the visitors.

Nichrut celebrations were short-lived as Triangle extended their lead in the 57th minute through Kawondera.

The former Dynamos player Madamombe scored after he was set up by Arnold Chivheya on 73 minutes.

Substitute Agrippa Murimba who came in for Nhamo scored a beauty with just a minute remaining on the clock.

Teams:

Triangle

R Mudimu, P Tonha, A Chivheya, K Chigwida, D Dzvinyai, R Kawondera, T Mavhunga, P Bhamusi, R Madamombe, C Dhuwa, N Lameck (A Murimba 65min)

Nichrut

S Chakwana, E Mwinga, S Sithole (J Chivasa 63min), N Moyo, W Pakamisa (A Kanchwachwa 81min), T Ndlovu, F Vimisayi (Nigel Mpindiki 63min), A Maliselo, A Nhongo, G Bhero, F Bushiri

