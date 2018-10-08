Chipawo actress off to India

CHILDREN’S Performing Arts Workshop (Chipawo) actress Gamuchirai Mukwakwami (21) left the country on Saturday for a cultural exchange programme in India.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Chipawo manager Chipo Basopo announced the trip to Bangalore and New Delhi on Thursday last week soon after The Key — a play in which Mukwakwami co-acts with Chido Tenga — was staged at Theatre in the Park under the auspices of Chipawo’s New Horizon Theatre Company.

Mukwakwami told NewsDay Life & Style that she was happy to grab an opportunity that would give her a lot of exposure.

“This is an opportunity that anyone would grab seriously as it gives much exposure.

That’s going to boost my self-esteem as a girl child.

I will meet other artistes from different countries who will be sharing what they do in their countries,” Mukwakwami said.

Chipawo members have attended exchange programmes before in countries such as Zambia, Germany, South Africa and Namibia.

The staged play explores how the girl child struggles to find her place in a world that is always imposing upon her.

She tries to balance expectations of parents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, boyfriends and society at large.

Mukwakwami and Tenga captivated the audience at Theatre in the Park with their acting prowess that was mingled with music and dances.

Girls High School teacher Catherine Mudzengerere, who had come with scholars to watch the play, described the duo as talented.

“They’re multi-talented, they can sing and dance.

It’s good to give girls the right to choose their destiny and not dictate.

A lot still needs to be done to support the girl child,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...