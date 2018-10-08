Miss Plus Size auditions held

OVER 32 buxom beauties turned up for the final Harare audition of the 2018 edition of the new pageant Miss Plus Size Universe established to celebrate full-figure women contrary to most conventional pageants targeted at tall and slim women.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The 25 that will be shortlisted from the auditions will be announced in due course ahead of the finals scheduled for November 25 at Wing Wah Restaurant in Harare.

The auditions attracted full-figure women from the capital seeking a chance to compete at the finals.

Miss Plus Size Zimbabwe Trust director Nilton Makazhu told NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the auditions that he was happy with the responses they have had across the country.

“The turnout is humbling, to say the least. It is the inaugural event and we have had about 70 interested models nationwide but only 25 to be shortlisted in due course will make it for the bootcamp,” he said.

“We were looking for models with height, good body shape and character to go along with it and, yes, we are very much satisfied with what we got.”

He said the pageant will go a long way in creating equal opportunities for all types of models and diverting away from body shaming and instilling pride and esteem in well-endowed women.

Makazhu said five girls will walk away as winners at the finals, with the queen standing a chance to represent the country at the Miss Plus Size Universe in Trinadad and Tobago in January next year.

The first and second princess as well as two Moderate Curvy category winners will stand a chance to represent the country at Miss Curvy Ultimate World scheduled for Zambia later this year.