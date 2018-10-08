TelOne launches entertainment streaming service

TELONE, a State-owned converged telecommunications company, has launched an entertainment streaming service, Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD), in partnership with South Africa’s Discover Digital.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

TelOne managing director Chipo Mtasa said the service innovation marked an important milestone in the company’s efforts to adapt to the changing telecoms landscape.

“TelOne is excited to be launching this ground-breaking service, which will enhance our service offering to our broadband customers,” said Mtasa.

“With the coming of our fixed mobile converged network, the partnership with DEOD will ensure that TelOne asserts itself in the market as a giant in the digital communication and entertainment space.”

Africa’s first DEOD, a streaming television service, was first launched in South Africa. It gives broadband users access to a range of exciting viewing options.

The new on-demand service will be bundled together with TelOne broadband.

TelOne’s divisional retail director Joseph Machiva, said the DEOD would promote local content and the business of local content generation.

“Another unique thing about this service is that it has flexible and affordable packages.

These will cater for daily, weekly, weekend and monthly packages with the highest tariffs going for only $11,99,” said Machiva.

Machiva said as TelOne they were excited about the new platform.

“On the issue of the local content we are excited about it.

We are ready to get them on board, this will be a spring board for the local content generators,” said Machiva.

DEOD has integrated payment channels that will allow customers to subscribe and buy or rent movies using mobile money and other digital payment platforms as well as purchase vouchers in-store at any TelOne outlets.

Like this: Like Loading...