TRIANGLE DEMOLISH NICHRUT

A rampant Triangle progressed to the last four of the Chibuku Super Cup soccer tournament after demolishing Nichrut in this one-sided quarter-final match at Gibbo yesterday. Ralph Kawondera’s brace in the 21st and 57th minute, Collins Dhuwa’s strike in 35th minute followed by goals from Russell Madamombe (73rd minute) and Delic Murimba (89th minute header) condemned Nichrut to the worst defeat in this season’s competition as Triangle ran riot at home yesterday.

The visitors scored their consolation goal through veteran striker Washington Pakamisa in the 51th minute in what was their only highlight in the entire 90 minutes.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro saluted his side for a comfortable victory and said his side were ready for any opponent in the competition’s semi-finals.

“Workmanlike performance from the boys, we looked very hungry and it’s not surprising that we managed to bang in five goals. We could have scored even more. My boys made Nichrut look very ordinary, we worked hard for it and I am happy for the team.

“To be crowned champions you have to beat the best, we are ready for any of the remaining teams now that we are within two games of winning this knock-out cup competition”, Mangwiro said.

His counterpart William Mhazo, who was in charge of Nichrut in the absence of head coach John Nyikadzino who is recovering from injuries he sustained after a car accident two weeks ago, said he was disappointed with his side’s poor performance.

“We lacked concentration throughout the game. Triangle were a better side and deserved to win but we will now shift our focus to the remaining league games,” Mhazo said.

The match started on a slow pace with both side’s sizing each other but Triangle drew first blood with their first chance in the 21st minute through captain Kawondera.

Madamombe was the architect of this goal as he bulldozed past two defenders but it was striker Nhamo Lameck who came up with the final assist leading to the opening goal.

The home side could have easily added another goal in the 24th minute but the visitors’ goalkeeper Stanley Chikwana produced a spectacular save to deny Praise Tonha’s ferocious shot from 20 yards out.

The visitors had their chance to level terms but the inform Triangle goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu acrobatically saved Gerald Bhero’s effort in the 33rd minute.

The pint-sized Nhamo Lameck, who was involved in his side’s first goal, was again on hand to assist Dhuwa to score as the host went to the breather two goals up. The visitors started the second half more determined and they were rewarded in the 51th minute through former CAPS United striker Pakamisa.

Nichrut celebrations were, however, short-lived as Triangle extended their lead when Kawondera completed his brace with a flick off Arnold Chivheya’s throw-in.

Nichrut were let down by some poor defending as Madamombe had scored Triangle’s fourth goal after the visitors failed to deal with another Chivheya throw-in in the 73rd minute.

Substitute Murimba put the icing on the cake for the home side as he scored with a clever header from a Dhuwa cross.

There were more winners at Gibbo as four Lowveld-based fans walked away with $250 each in the Chibuku Super Cup fan draw held at half-time.

Teams

Triangle: R.Mudimu, P.Tonha, A. Chivheya (S. Makoni 78th minute), K. Chigwida, D. Dzvinyai, R. Kawondera, T. Mavhunga, P. Bhamusi (T. Mugoniwa 85th minute), R. Madamombe, C. Dhuwa, N. Lameck (D. Murimba 65th minute)

Nichrut: S. Chakwana, E. Mwinga, S. Sithole (J. Chivasa 63rd minute), N. Moyo, W.Pakamisa (A. Kanchwachwa 81st minute), T. Ndlovu. F. Vimisayi (N. Mpindiki 63rd minute), A. Maliselo, A. Nhongo, G.Bhero.

