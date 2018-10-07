Direct Aid, Norton in primary school project

Blessings Chidakwa in Kadoma

Kuwait-funded organisation, Direct Aid, has joined authorities in Norton to build a modern boarding primary school which is expected to be operational by mid-next year.

There are also plans to construct a clinic and vocational training centre in the dormitory town.

The construction of Jinkstown Primary School is now at slab level while children are currently attending lessons in a farmhouse.

Direct Aid, Zimbabwe office administrator, Mr Sheikh Arubi Twaibu said the projects are being funded by Kuwait-based Dr Sheikh Sabah Al-Muhammad Sabah.

“For a start, we are constructing 12 classroom blocks including an Early Childhood Development block, 12 dormitories and an administration block. We will also include teachers’ quarters,” he said.

“Despite these we also have plans to construct a clinic and a vocational training centre. We are also embarking on other projects in this area including drilling of boreholes.”

The organisation’s director, Mr Osman Hamede said they would continue assisting the Zimbabwean Government in developing communities.

“I want to thank the Government of Zimbabwe for giving us the opportunity to operate here. We were touched by the learning conditions of these pupils.

“The school is expected to be operational by second term next year,” he said.

He said the venture was also creating employment for local residents.

“People being involved in all the construction works are from this area. In future, we might also increase the number of classroom blocks depending on the need at that particular time.”

Norton legislator, Mr Temba Mliswa said Government should support donors that have national interest at heart.

“We have donors that do nothing, but this one is putting a state-of-the-art school. Investing in education is investing foundation of any nation,” he said.

“As the sitting MP, I will ensure there is electricity within three months here. We cannot have such a modern school lacking such facilities,” he said.

District Schools Inspector Mr Clever Chikumba said urged communities to work harmoniously with donors.

“On behalf of Government, first of all, let me thank the parents who ceded their land for the construction of the school.

“Above all we thank our donors for constructing a state-of-the-art school which has structures that suits well with the new curriculum,” he said.

Jinkstown Primary School head, Mr Nobert Mtizwa applauded Direct Aid for the timely intervention. “Direct Aid have demonstrated great commitment to education system in Zimbabwe by giving a hand for the construction of the school,” he said.

The school started lessons in 2015 with an enrolment of 58 pupils growing to the current 185. “At first people lacked confidence, but our pass rate then motivated them to enrol their pupils here. “We also had 7,5 hectares of land which was inadequate compared to Government required 12 hectares and we thank some parent who donated the other land,” he said.

