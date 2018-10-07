Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are vacationing in the villa of your dreams

The rumour mills have been working overtime with regrds to the status of model Hailey Baldwin and singer Justin Bieber being married or not, but should not deter fans from learning about their recent Italian vacation that involved a private villa that cost R191625 a night.

According to People, the pair recently spent their holiday vacationing on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, staying in a seriously luxury hotel.

A reporter from Italy’s Il Vescovado told People that Hailey and Justin are staying at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in a private villa that costs a over R100 000 a night.

The Belmond Hotel Caruso on the Amalfi Coast. Picture: Trip Advisor

That steep rate gets them not only high-end accommodations, but also access private butler, a chef, and access to a private garden.

While the outlet didn’t specify the name of Hailey and Justin’s villa, the Belmond’s website advertises a “Villa Margherita” which includes the same offerings. The design of the space — which includes two individual suites — is classic and elegant, with bright white walls, floral details, chic chandeliers, and charmingly eclectic furniture And as guests of the Belmond, couple Baldwin and Bieber also had access to the hotel’s high-end spa and picturesque infinity pool that overlooks the Italian coast. It has been only three weeks since the young couple supposedly wed at a NYC courthouse, though sources have said the pair will not consider themselves truly married until they have a proper church wedding. According to TMZ, they will reportedly have a church wedding in New York or Ontario in Canada next year. They tied the knot at a New York courthouse on September 13 after securing their marriage licence there. The couple had a preacher on hand, Jeffrey Quinn, a member of the faculty at Nyack College near the courthouse, while the ‘Sorry’ hitmaker’s friend Josh Mehl was the witness at the ceremony. IOL

