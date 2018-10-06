Faith has capacity to open floodgates of life

NOT all days will make you smile. Some may bring smiles, but others may pile misery on your disturbed mind. But just be strong and courageous. Be resistant to all opposing forces. Be a fighter and a real warrior.

Motivation: STEVE NYAMBE

Be vigilant for things will not always be easy. They won’t always be glamorous. There may be tough now and tougher the next minute. Cool down and relax. That’s time to you use your in-built shock absorbers.

When things turn bad and the sky is gloomy or when the darkness is more than usual, remember that is not the end of everything. The economy may appear like it has gone beyond redemption, but it’s not the end of everything. Still there is the other better side of the coin.

There is a solution for you. Everything is working together just for your good. You have a key to unlock solutions to any problem. The Bible says without faith it is impossible to please God and encourages us to take up the shield of faith. “Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all fiery darts of the wicked.”

(Ephesians 6:16).

Faith is part of your fire brigade team when “your life house catches fire.” Faith is all you need to win if you have been defeated before. Defeat is not the end. Temporary defeat is a sign to show you are worth your salt.

Losing a game is part of winning again. It’s just meant to show you how games are played. Losing the battle is not losing your life. You may lose the battle, but victory belongs to you. You are a winner. You are more than a conqueror.

Have you ever heard the story of Clarence Smithson? He may not be a celebrity, but his name is worth mentioning because he has been celebrating life in a unique way.

A story is told that Smithson held this belief: “If a person will let go and let God, (have faith that whatever must happen for him to achieve his goal, this will indeed occur), all things becomes possible.” Nothing will be impossible. Nothing will hinder that man or stand in his way.

In trying to understand him, a certain man once asked him about faith. Smithson explained: “Faith is the ability to see the invisible and believe in the unreachable and that is what enables believers to receive what the masses think is impossible.”

Never be part of the masses for the ordinary don’t achieve a lot. They are restricted by the ordinary mentality of approach. They always move and think inside the box like a caged animal.

The faith of Daniel

Daniel used faith when he was cast into the den of lions. Those who threw him there thought he would perish in there. But faith makes a way where there is no way. Daniel was in the cave and “a stone was brought and laid upon the mouth of the den, and the king sealed it with his own signet and with the signet of his lords, that the purpose might not be changed against Daniel.”

Although the king didn’t want things to go in favour of Daniel, it never happened that way. It happened in a different way. Daniel survived the hungry lions. The power of the hungry lions had no effect in the face of Daniel’s unwavering faith. When they came back, they thought they would find Daniel destroyed by lions.

But it was not so. Daniel was alive. His faith helped him to have his head above the troubled waters. He won. He overcame the frightening challenge. On the other hand, the situation even worsened for Daniel’s enemies. The king commanded that those men be brought forward and cast into the den of lions.

Here is a man who stood firm regardless of the pending challenge. In the face of hungry lions, he still stood courageous. He was unshaken. He wasn’t disturbed. The greatest test of faith is when you don’t get what you want, but still you are able to say thank you Lord.

Faith looks beyond the present circumstances. It flies past the prevailing danger. It is a winner in all situations. No situation can fight against faith and win. Faith is all that you need.

Faith has capacity to open floodgates to you destination. It is the key to all your problems. It is your solution to your troubled soul.

It is the same faith that was used by Abel who “offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain. By faith Enoch was translated that he should not see death.” (Hebrew 11:4-5). Don’t worry. Don’t be crippled. It can be done. Be blessed.

Steve Nyambe is a motivational speaker and leadership coach. He can be contacted on +263 784 583 761 or email: leadershiptouch@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...