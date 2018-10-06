FC Platinum haunt DeMbare, Caps

FC Platinum have renewed their interest in Ngezi Platinum Stars defender Liberty Chakoroma in their bid to bolster their squad ahead of the CAF Champions League starting in December.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

John Zhuwawu

The platinum miner’s initial attempts to lure Chakoroma earlier this year hit a hard rock at the eleventh hour as it emerged that the highly rated defender had a running contract with Ngezi.

FC Platinum are due to submit their provisional squad for the tournament on October 15 and it has emerged that Chakoroma is on coach Norman Mapeza’s wish list.

The list of targets also includes Highlanders prime target for the 2019 season, Prince Dube, who has for long been admired by the FC Platinum gaffer.

Veteran Chicken Inn midfielder Clemence Matawu, Triangle’s Lameck Nhamo, John Zhuwawu of Caps as well as Dynamos defender Peace Makaha complete the list and negotiations are said to be underway.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed that they are keen to add depth to their squad by signing all the targeted players.

“We have not yet signed anyone but we have a target list of players and so far it’s just a wish list which has the likes of Lameck Nhamo, John Zhuwawu, Liberty Chakoroma, Peace Makaha and Matawu.

“I think at this stage negotiations have started with the players that we want.”

Already the defending champions have tied down the pair of Devon Chafa and Thomas Chideu in preparation for the demanding African Safari.

FC Platinum will be looking to hit better strides in the continent’s prestigious tournament after a forgettable experience earlier where they were knocked out in the preliminary round by Angola’s Desportivo de Agosto.

However, the miners still have the tough task of defending their league title on the local front with five games remaining before the curtain goes down.

Like this: Like Loading...