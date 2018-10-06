Institutions urged to impart practical skills

HIGHER and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira has challenged institutions of higher learning to impart practical skills to leaners to mould them into professionals who can create and transform industries.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Officiating at the Bindura University of Science Education-organised first international conference on food security and climate change earlier this week, Murwira said higher and tertiary education institutions should produce students who have the know-how to use the knowledge they gain.

“Knowledge that cannot produce goods and services is knowledge that is not useful at all. What do you know if it cannot help us? We need an education system whose objective is to understand the environment that it seeks to transform,” he said.

“It is basically about configuring our systems and not about changing people. It is about putting them in the right place. So this is what we call reconfiguration of our higher and tertiary institutions.”

Lands and Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri, in a speech read on his behalf, said addressing climate change was one of the major priorities of his ministry.

“The ministry is also looking into possibilities of coming up with smart strategies to cope with the effects of climate change,” he said.