Storm destroys classrooms

ABOUT 80 pupils and staff at Liobas Primary School in Wedza escaped unscathed after gusty winds recently blew off a classroom block which also houses the administration offices.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Pupils are now conducting lessons in the open with school authorities begging for assistance to urgently rebuild the block before the onset of the rainy season.

Headmaster Francis Mazhindu, said over $3 000 is needed to repair the damaged structure.

“It was a miracle that no one was injured after heavy winds blew off the block. In terms of cash, the damage can be repaired at a cost of $3 000. That covers roofing sheets, trusses, ridges and labour. Currently there are no administration offices,” he said.

The affected building houses grades 4 and 5.

Villagers and pressure groups have been urging government to come up with an emergency fund to assist areas affected by unnatural weather patterns.

In 2016, pupils at Mungari Primary School in Pfungwe delayed going to school by two weeks after heavy winds destroyed a classroom block a few days before schools opened for the third term.