FC Platinum eye Prince Dube

Mukudzei Chingwere Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM have been strongly linked with former Highlanders striker Prince Dube ahead of the deadline to register players for this year’s Champions League.

Dube has had an unsuccessful flirtation with the South African Premiership, where he had been lured by SuperSport United, but barely made any breakthrough in the senior squad.

FC Platinum however, believe he could add a different dimension to their attacking options.

Dube is also wanted by his former club Highlanders, who have since set-up a crowd-funding campaign through their supporters to buy back the striker.

The Zimbabwe champions have also launched a fresh bid for Ngezi Platinum Stars captain Liberty Chakoroma to bolster their squad.

For the second year running, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has asked his executive to sign the Warriors fringe player as they seek to improve on their showing in the tougher continental game.

Mapeza has also requested from his bosses in Zvishavane to open the cheque book to secure the signature of veteran midfielder Clemence Matawu from Chicken Inn as part of his six men wish list.

The former Warriors coach has also set his sights on raiding Harare giants Dynamos and CAPS United where he is targeting DeMbare wingback Peace Makaha and the Green Machine’s striker John Zhuwawu.

Triangle United’s leading scorer Lameck Nhamo has also been placed on the FC Platinum radar.

If they manage to lure Chakoroma and Matawu, the duo would arrive at Mandava boasting the kind of international experience needed in the Champions League.

Chakoroma has had previous stints in South Africa, the national Under-23 and the home-based Warriors as well having featured in the Confederation Cup with Ngezi Platinum.

Matawu, at 35, has had a spell in Poland and was once a midfield kingpin for the Warriors.

He also played continental club game with Motor Action.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo confirmed yesterday that Mapeza and his lieutenants had submitted their wish list to the management.

“The technical department has told us the players they want to bolster the team ahead of the champions’ league.

“They have identified six players they want to be part of the team, but we are yet to sign any of the players.

“The coaches tell us the players they want to work with and the duty of management is to open negotiations to bring the coaches’ targets.

“Now that we have been given that list of six we will soon be engaging their respective clubs and representatives.

“But for the record we are yet to sign any of those six I have told you, these are the players we want, we might get them or not,” Chizondo said.

“As for departures I cannot say anything at the moment, maybe the coaches will decide depending on who we will have managed sign,” said Chizondo.

CAF had set October 15 as the deadline for which clubs needed to register for the tournament, a process which FC Platinum have since completed.

