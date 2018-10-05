Air Zimbabwe goes into administration

HARARE – Air Zimbabwe was placed under administration on Friday, a dramatic new low for the loss-making airline currently sitting on a $350 million debt.

In a government gazette published on Friday, the government issued a reconstruction order for Air Zimbabwe (Private) Limited and Air Zimbabwe Holdings (Private) Limited.

Francis Saruchera of Grant Thornton Zimbabwe, an assurance, tax and advisory firm, was named as the administrator to be assisted by Tonderai Makubvu and Tinashe Mawere, also from the same firm.

The board has been dismissed and senior executives and managers will now report to the administrator.

