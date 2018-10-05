Buyanga’s new wheels

Buyanga’s Bugatti

WHEN news filtered that businessman Frank Buyanga is the owner of the 2009 Bugatti Veyron Fbg par Hermès edition that was ferried to the Robert Mugabe International Airport by a KLM cargo plane at an estimated cost of $36 000 many jaws dropped.

Below are some interesting facts about the car.

– Oil change costs between US$$20 000 to $25 000 due to the exclusivity of the Bugatti.

– Four tyres cost around US$$38 000.

– The 16-cylinder “W” configuration engine is fed by four turbochargers and features 64 valves, generating 1 001 horsepower at 6 000 rpm.

– The engine draws on its 8-litre displacement to deliver a maximum torque of 1250 Newton-metres between 2 200 and 5 500 rpm.

– With full-time all-wheel drive, the car’s phenomenal power produces breath-takingly dynamic handling, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2,5 seconds.

– The Bugatti Veyron 16,4 benefits from aeronautical and aerospace technologies, making it the fastest production car ever made.

– The car also features a braking system designed to deliver unprecedented powers of deceleration, establishing a new industry benchmark.

– The carbon-fibre discs provide brake pressure of up to 180 bars, combined with eight-piston monobloc callipers and titanium pistons fitted with fine steel heads and ceramic heat protectors.

– Apply the brakes at speeds above 200 km/h, and the rear wing acts as an airbrake, positioning itself at an angle of 113 degrees in less than 0,4 seconds, augmenting the Bugatti Veyron’s already impressive stopping power.

– The airbrake increases negative lift at the rear of the car to 300kg, enhancing the braking torque on the rear axle. At 400 km/h, emergency braking will bring the sports car to a complete halt in less than 10 seconds.

Like this: Like Loading...