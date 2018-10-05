JUST IN: Govt launches Transitional Stabilisation Programme

Tawanda Musarurwa Business Reporter

Government has launched a transitional stabilisation programme in a bid to set the economy on a recovery path after years of stagnation.

The programme, which runs from October 2018 to December 2020, was announced by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube this afternoon.

“The Transitional Sabilisation Programme seeks to operationalise Vision2030,” he said.

“The vision will see Zimbabwe becoming a middle income country with a per capita income of US$3500 per person.”

The Transitional Stabilisation Programme acknowledges policy reform initiatives of the new dispensation to stimulate domestic production, exports, rebuilding and transforming the economy to an upper middle income status by 2030.

The reform initiatives have been outlined in various policy pronouncements by President Emmerson Mnangagawa, from his inaugural address on November 24, 2017, as well as the 2018 National Budget Statement.

According to the policy document, the Transitional Stabilisation Programme will focus on the following factors: stabilising the macro-economy, and the financial sector; introducing necessary policy and institutional reforms to translate to a private sector-led economy; addressing infrastructure gaps, and launching quick-wins to stimulate growth.

The short-term programme will be superseded by two 5-year Development Strategies, with the first one running from 2021-2025, and the second covering 2026-2030.

