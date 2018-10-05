Video: Finance Minister Launches Zim’s Latest Economic Blueprint – Transitional Stabilization Programme

By
Staff Reporter
-

Mthuli Ncube

Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube on Friday launched Zimbabwe’s latest economic blueprint, titled Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).  The TSP will run between 2018 and 2020 to facilitate implementation of vision 2030. Among some the measures announced by the minister he said,

  • Budget deficit will be reduced
  • The Civil Service will be right-sized in terms of  numbers and skills
  • Government will adopt a defined benefit pension scheme other than pay as you earn.
  • Parliament sitting allowances to be reviewed

Video Credit: Tambarara.com

