British American Tobacco – A Top Employer in Africa

The internationally recognised Top Employers Institute has certified British American Tobacco as one of the best companies to work for in Africa.

Only the organisations that achieve certification in at least four countries within the region earn the special 2019 Top Employers Africa recognition. BAT (British American Tobacco) has achieved the African certification for the second year in a row, having been recognised as a top employer in South Africa, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Kenya and Nigeria. The South African top employer certification was awarded for the tenth year running.

The Top Employers Institute conducts independent and internationally verified research into how a company looks after and develops its people. Certified companies are those that meet the highest standards in employee working conditions, including nurturing and developing talent at all levels of the organisation.

“The Top Employer certification is a recognition of our commitment to our people and to providing them with a stimulating environment where they can and do thrive,” said BAT Southern African Area Managing Director, Soraya Benchikh.

Benchikh continues: “Our investment in attracting, retaining and developing a rich and diverse team of talented people ensures the sustainability of our business in Southern Africa. Our skills development and talent managementprogrammes, our collaborative culture and our diversity and our dynamism are all essential elements of BAT‘s success and our people‘s well-being.”

Area Director for BAT East and Central Africa, Beverley Spencer-Obatoyinbo said: “Receiving Top Employer certification in both Kenya and Africa for the second-year running is a great achievement and honour for us. We are committed to providing an energised, collaborative and agile workplace culture that lets people grow within the organisation. As a result, we continue to recruit and retain the best and brightest talent.”

For East and Central Africa, the award is an honour and serves as recognition of the standards that BAT East & Central Africa continuously strive for.

“It is an honour to be certified again as a Top Employer 2019 in both Kenya and Africa. Investing in our people is the foundation of our HR strategy, enabling our employees to develop a fulfilling career within BAT and to grow into future leaders,” said Razeeah Belath, Area Head of HR for BAT East and Central Africa.

The Top Employers Institute assessed British American Tobacco Africa’s employee offerings on the following criteria:

Talent strategy

Workforce planning

On-boarding

Learning and development

Performance management

Leadership development

Career and succession management

Compensation and benefits

Culture

Commenting on the certification process, Top Employer CEO David Plink said, “We believe that the 2019 Certified organisations demonstrate exceptional employee conditions and encourage the development of these practices by putting their people first. These companies help enrich the world of work with their outstanding dedication to HR excellence and because of this, they are recognised as an employer of choice.”

To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification, visit http://www.top-employers.com.

SOURCE British American Tobacco Plc

Like this: Like Loading...