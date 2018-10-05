NetOne Applies For Broadcasting Licence

State-owned telecommunications company NetOne has applied to the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) for a broadcasting licence in order to setup Video on Demand (VoD) services.

Rival mobile network operator Econet was granted three broadcasting licences earlier this year and has launched Kwese and Kwese Iflix.

Telone was also granted a licence and has and has launched its video on demand service called Digital Entertainment on Demand (DEOD). Trevor Ncube’s Alpha Media Holdings has also been granted three broadcasting licences.

In a notice placed in the state-owned daily newspaper The Herald, people have been invited to air their views on the matter. Said the notice,

APPLICATION FOR A BROADCASTING SERVICE LICENCE TAKE NOTICE that the Applicant has applied for a Broadcasting Service Licence in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06). Details of Applicant Name of Applicant: NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited

Type of licence Applied for: Video On Demand (VOD)

Applicant’s Head Office: Kopje Plaza Building, 1 Jason Moyo Ave, Harare Complete details of the Applicant have been lodged with the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe. Any person who wishes to comment on the application may, within fourteen days of the date of publication of this notice, contact the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, at 27 Boscobel West Drive, Highlands, Harare. Tel: +263-24-2443465-67, email: info@baz.co.zw

