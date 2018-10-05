Jealousy hubby kills wife, sets lover’s house ablaze

Police in Marondera have launched a search for a man suspected of killing his 25-year old wife over infidelity before setting ablaze a house belonging to her suspected lover on Monday.

The body of Portia Masaiti was found lying on the verandah of the burning house belonging to the couple.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident yesterday.

“Police have launched a manhunt for Tsambola Chamani of Dudley Farm who is a suspect following the death of his wife on October 1. We appeal to members of the public, who might have information on the suspect’s whereabouts, to approach the nearest police station,” he said.

According to police, about two weeks ago, the suspect had a misunderstanding with his wife and accused her of having an extra-marital affair with a man from the same farm.

On Monday, at around 8pm, a farm worker discovered that Masaiti’s house was on fire and alerted others who managed to put out the flames. They discovered Masaiti’s dead body lying on the verandah of the house.

The workers discovered that the house belonging to the deceased’s suspected lover was also on fire, but there was no one there at the time.

They put out the fire and reported the matter to Marondera Rural Police.

