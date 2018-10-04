. . . 4 treated of cholera in Concession

Mashonaland Central Correspondent

FOUR people were successfully treated and discharged after having tested positive for cholera in Concession, with 19 other suspected cholera cases having been proved to be negative, Mashonaland Central Provincial Epidemiology and Disease Control Officer, Dr Tsistsi Siwela has said.

In an interview last week, Dr Siwela said the four patients were treated at Concession District Hospital and discharged, while their conducts were traced and decontaminated.

“Four cholera cases were confirmed in Concession, with health authorities successfully treating and discharging the patients,” she said.

“The roots of the four cases were traced to Harare through the travel and consuming of contaminated fruits from Harare.

“Nineteen other suspected cholera cases were also attended to and they proved to be negative.”

Dr Siwela said they were facing resource constraints, particularly fuel for vehicles used in tracing and decontaminating those who would have come into contact with cholera patients.

Like this: Like Loading...