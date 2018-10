Tobias Mudzingwa Online Correspondent

Zanu-PF has readmitted its former Secretary for Administration Cde Didymus Mutasa and former Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda.

Cde Mutasa

Secretary for Information and Publicity and party spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo made the announcement this afternoon at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

More details to follow…

