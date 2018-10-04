JUST IN: Zesa executives appear in court

Fidelis Munyoro Chief Court Reporter

The three Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) top executives arrested yesterday have appeared in court for their initial remand hearing on charges of criminal abuse of office involving over $35 million in underhand deals involving an Indian company, PME.

Engineer Joshua Chifamba, the group’s chief executive officer, Engineer Julian Chinembiri, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution (ZETDC) managing director and his finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo— were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Chief magistrate, Mr Mishrod Guvamombe.

They are also facing allegations of awarding an advertising contract to Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd without going to tender in 2016 and the subsequent payment of $20 000 to the company by ZETDC.

Prosecuting, Mr Michael Reza did not oppose bail. He proposed that the trio to be placed on remand on $3000 bail each coupled with stringent conditions.

Mr Guvamombe has asked the prosecutor to furnish the court with a list of state witnesses before he announces the bail conditions this afternoon.

More details to follow….

