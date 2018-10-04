JUST IN: Filabusi man to serve four years for attempted murder

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A MAN from Filabusi has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for attacking an 84-year-old granny with a machete after her cattle strayed into his fields.

Chenjerai Moyo (37) of Sibambeni Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to attempted murder by Gwanda regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment and two years were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. In passing sentence, Mr Dzira said Moyo was a danger to society and deserved a deterrent sentence.

“The offence you committed is a serious one and it shows that you are a violent person. You attacked a defenceless old woman using a dangerous weapon which shows that you are a danger to society. You also have no respect for the elderly at all, if the complainant had wronged you there was no need to attack her but to resolve the matter amicably.

“The complainant is your neighbour and we would expect you to be the one to protect her from danger considering her old age and not harm her. You deserve a deterrent sentence that will serve as a lesson for likeminded people. A jail sentence will give you time to reflect on your actions so that when you come out you will know how to live with your neighbours,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Pearson Chekeya said Moyo attacked Ms Oliah Dzinowanda on 1 March at about 9am. He said Moyo discovered that the old woman’s cattle had strayed into his field and grazed on his crops. Mr Chekeya said Moyo went to Ms Dzinowanda’s homestead armed with a machete. He found her alone in the kitchen hut and called her out so that they could discuss the matter.

“As Ms Dzinowanda stepped out of the kitchen hut Moyo struck her with the machete on the head and fled from the scene leaving her lying on the ground. Ms Dzinowanda called out for help and she was heard by her grandchild who was in another hut. She was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where she was treated and discharged. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Moyo’s arrest,” he said.

In mitigation Moyo said he erred as he was furious after the old woman’s cattle grazed on his crops. He said it was not his intention to harm her.

