ED to officiate at CUT graduation

President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to officiate at the Chinhoyi University of Technology 14th Graduation Ceremony. CUT was the first university where President Mnangagwa officiated at a graduation ceremony soon after assuming the country’s leadership after Operation Restore Legacy in November last year.

The operation, culminated in the resignation of former president Mr Robert Mugabe, who was facing impeachment in Parliament.

President Mnangagwa was, however, elected to lead Zimbabwe after the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.

In a statement ahead of the ceremony, CUT public relations and marketing director Dr Musekiwa Clinton Tapera said the university was honoured to have President Mnangagwa after his recent electoral victory.

“It is indeed a great honour and historic to host our President and Chancellor, Cde. E.D Mnangagwa for the second time after two historic episodes in the transformation of Zimbabwe to a Second Republic.

“Firstly, His Excellency and Chancellor, Cde E.D Mnangagwa was bestowed as the Chancellor on December 2017 after the transformative revolution of 24 November 2017.

“CUT became the first university in Zimbabwe to confer degrees with President Mnangagwa as new Chancellor at a glamorous and exciting ceremony attended by thousands of guests from across Zimbabwe.”

Dr Tapera added: “Secondly, this year on the 5th of October 2018, CUT is making another piece of history by hosting His Excellency and Chancellor again, the first graduation ceremony in 2018 after being elected and inaugurated as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“Indeed CUT got to be engraved in the hall of fame as a University that has been receiving His Excellency and Chancellor in his “Newness” as a leader both in the University and the country.”

He said CUT was also is geared to run with President Mnangagwa in his quest to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle economy by 2030 through industrialisation and modernisation anchored on cutting edge research.

“Through the astute and shrewd leadership of the Vice Chancellor Professor David Jambgwa Simbi and his management team, CUT is emerging to be a vibrant technological and entrepreneurial University geared to champion problem-solving research and be a beacon of technology, innovation and wealth creation.

“The 14th graduation is a milestone for CUT as it is a reflection of the growth and development of this young and ambitious University.

“We wish the President and Chancellor and all our guests a pleasant, fruitful and worthwhile day at Chinhoyi University of Technology.”

President Mnangagwa last year capped 1 218 graduates at a colourful 13th graduation ceremony at CUT.

