Abigail Mawonde Herald Correspondent

Zesa Holdings chief executive Engineer Joshua Chifamba has been arrested in connection with $35 million underhand deals involving an Indian company, PME.

Two other Zesa bosses, Eng Julian Chinembiri and finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo were arrested earlier today in connection with the same case.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi has confirmed the development to The Herald.

More to to follow…

