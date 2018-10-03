LATEST: Gvt sinks $450 million into student accommodation

Harare Bureau

MORE than $450 million will be sunk in the current joint venture exercise between Government and the private sector to construct student accommodation and academic facilities at various State tertiary institutions across the country.

CBZ Bank will pour $150 million into the venture, while Government will chip in with the remainder.

Cabinet recently approved the joint venture partnerships.

Work is currently underway at the University of Zimbabwe, where an additional 1 000 students will be accommodated.

Plans also involve the construction of medical training schools at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Midlands State University (MSU).

Government decided to embark on constructing on-campus student accommodation after it emerged that there was pressure on existing infrastructure.

Of the 151 000 tertiary students currently enrolled, only 20 000 are provided with accommodation.

Last week, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the tie-ups between Government and the private sector are governed by the Joint Venture Act.

“We expect to provide accommodation for thousands of students in tertiary institutions across the country by 2020.

“Work has started at the University of Zimbabwe and we expect to start at other institutions very soon,” said Prof Murwira.

“Besides residence halls, we also expect to build hospital training facilities at NUST and MSU.

“We have finished designs of accommodation and the academic structures. Thus, we are now implementing.

“We have also roped in Banc ABC, Royale Designs, CBZ and other private players to help with the construction of the structures.

“We want to introduce a culture of joint venture partnerships as approved by the Government, structured in a manner that will produce a win-win situation for everyone.

“We have also started working on the construction of Gwanda State University, with the main campus set to be in the main town, while the other part will be at Epoch Mine near Filabusi,” he said.

Over the years, Government, with assistance from its development partners, has been investing in the construction of universities, colleges and vocational training centres.

One of the contractors, who elected to remain anonymous as they are not authorised to talk to the Press, told our Harare Bureau last week that meetings with State institutions are currently underway after Cabinet gave the greenlight.

Lupane State University director of marketing and communications, Mr Zwelithini Dlamini said the institution has since identified partners for its planned projects.

“We have identified joint venture partners for the project. However, nothing is concrete at the moment.

“We are, however, working on increasing our students’ accommodation facilities.”

Students who fail to get on-campus accommodation at NUST and MSU often fall prey to predatory pricing by landlords.

