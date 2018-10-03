JUST IN: Man sets ex-wife, boyfriend house on fire

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Midlands Correspondent

A JEALOUS man from Gweru who could not stomach being dumped by his wife for another man allegedly went berserk and set ablaze his rival’s rented house while the two lovebirds were inside.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at around 10 pm in Mkoba 15 when Richard Sibanda (33) allegedly set a house on fire where his ex-wife Chiedza Tarwirei, their two year old child and her unidentified boyfriend were sleeping inside.

“I can confirm that police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and arson where property worth $ 1 700 was destroyed by fire after one Richard Sibanda of Mkoba 12 set a house ablaze.

Circumstances are that on October 1 the suspect went to house number 5227 Mkoba 15 after he heard that his ex-wife Chiedza Tarwirei (23) was staying with another man. On arrival, Sibanda set Tarwirei’s property on fire accusing her of having a love affair with another man. The fire destroyed blankets, clothes, bed, wardrobe asbestos and other furniture worth $ 1700. No one was injured,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said Sibanda fled and police were hunting for him.

However, according to neighbours, Tarwirei dumped her husband and moved in with her new boyfriend.

The neighbours alleged that when Sibanda learnt of the development, he went and set their house on fire while they were sleeping inside.

It is alleged that the three escaped through the window but could not rescue their property.

“Tarwirei was married to Sibanda and they have a two year old child. The two had a fight and separated, Tarwirei immediately moved in with another man and this angered Sibanda who then went to their house indenting to kill them both and set their house on fire. There was the two year old child inside and the three escaped through the window,” said the neghbour

